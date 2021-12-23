Mum feels lucky to be alive after hoverboard explosion at Smethwick home
A woman who is bedridden due to ill health says she feels lucky to be alive after an exploding hoverboard battery caused an "horrific" fire at her home.
Jacqueline Barrett was placed in an induced coma for several weeks after the fire ripped through her home in Smethwick last month.
She left hospital this week and is staying in temporary accommodation.
West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed the fire started accidentally as the hoverboard charged.
After watching the footage of the explosion, Ms Barrett, who has multiple sclerosis and heart problems, said: "I'm feeling happy that I'm alive.
"I was just shocked - like, really? And I come out of that alive? That's the same thing - at the hospital they're saying that too.
"I'm really happy and grateful to my kids that I'm alive."
She said she did not remember much about what happened, but did recall contacting her son and daughter, who raised the alarm.
Daughter Tamsin said: "At the time it was devastating, especially seeing my mum come out the house with the firefighters."
Eldest son Shane said the hoverboard belonged to his younger brother, and he wanted to warn people about leaving items charging inside a home.
"My little brother left it on charge," he said. "He went to work and it was only on charge for no longer than two hours."
"What I would say is, don't leave these things on charge in the house.
"If you are going to leave them on charge or anything of the sort, maybe more outside or somewhere a bit more safe.
"My recommendation would be just don't leave it on charge unattended."
