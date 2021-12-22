Birmingham trio held after 'breaking into wrong house'
- Published
Three young men have been arrested after an attempted burglary at a mistaken address, police said.
An armed group burst into a house on Gypsy Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, in the early hours of Tuesday but fled when the occupant started screaming.
A van on false plates was tracked down a short while later where officers found an "arsenal" of weapons including a sword, stun-gun and hockey stick.
The trio, arrested after fleeing the scene, have been bailed.
Police used dogs and drones to trace the suspects after they fled their getaway van which crashed after being pursued by traffic officers.
"All three were arrested for varying offences of aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm and an offensive weapon, and failing to stop for police", Det Sgt Curt Wilkins, from West Midlands Police, said.
"We believe the offenders could have broken into the wrong house on Gypsy Lane and fled on realising their mistake, but they gave the occupants a nasty shock."
Detectives are examining CCTV and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk