West Bromwich lorry driver turns to food bank in wait for surgery
A lorry driver has spoken about his financial difficulties as he waits for an operation to get him back to work.
Dean Williams, from West Bromwich, has used a local food bank for a month. He says he has "no food and no money".
He had been waiting for surgery to get him back to driving for two years and has now been told it will be at least a further two before he can be treated.
Food banks said they have seen more people in need, but the government said it was providing extensive support.
"I'm all out of ideas, it's terrible to be honest," Mr Williams told the BBC, "I can't keep doing this, you can't live."
The driver said he is in constant pain as he awaits surgery on his hip, knee and back.
He had hoped he would have been able to get back to work last year, but delays to his operation means he cannot return to his trade.
"I know some people would be happy about being off work for two years, but I don't want to be off work," Mr Williams said.
"What do you do? It's not me that's causing me to be unemployed... Instead I'm a drain on resources, that's the way I see it."
He turned to his local food bank in West Bromwich, in the West Midlands, after struggling to make ends meet with rising costs of living and the £20-per-week cut to universal credit.
The cost of living increased by 5.1% in the past year - its highest rate in a decade.
The government said it was supporting people on the lowest incomes by increasing minimum wage and helping with the cost of fuel bills.
