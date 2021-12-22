Baby home for Christmas after 100 days in Wolverhampton hospital
A baby born 13 weeks early has been discharged in time for Christmas after more than 100 days in hospital.
Baby Ethan was born on 26 August to first-time parents Sophie Thompson and Matthew Hart, who are both 25.
Since his birth he has needed round-the-clock care in the neonatal unit at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.
"Knowing we get to bring Ethan home in time for Christmas gives us so much joy, especially because it will be his first Christmas," Ms Thompson said.
She said having their son in the neonatal unit for so long had been "the biggest challenge of our life".
He was born weighing just 2lb 5oz - barely more than a kilogram.
'Early Christmas present'
"When you're expecting, you only visualise giving birth to a full-term baby who you can go home with straight away," Ms Thompson said. "Not having to go home every night without your baby."
The couple praised hospital staff who they said had been "amazing".
"Staff made it very easy and comforting, which after the first few days reassured me that he was in the best hands and that I had no reason to worry about him," Ms Thompson said.
Tammy Franks, a nurse on the unit, said it was "so lovely" to see Ethan discharged in time for Christmas.
"It is a lovely early Christmas present and we wish him all the best," she said.
