Over 120 dogs arrive at Birmingham Dogs Home in one week
- Published
More dogs arrived at a charity in the first week of December than in any month this year.
Birmingham Dogs Home said 126 dogs were brought in, more than in any calendar month in 2021, including 10-month-old Teddy, whose owner became unwell and was unable to care for him.
The charity said people getting pets during lockdown could be among reasons for the spike in arrivals.
It comes as the pandemic prevented it from holding its usual fundraisers.
Over the Christmas period, the team said, they are going to be busier than ever.
"We don't know whether that is because people had dogs during lockdown and now it has got to a time where they are not able to look after them anymore for a variety of reasons," said head of fundraising Fi Harrison, adding: "It could be for financial reasons."
Animals brought into the dogs home include older dogs, strays and puppies.
With fewer fundraising opportunities recently during the pandemic, the charity said help from the public is more vital than ever.
"We don't get any government support so everything we have to pay for to keep the dogs comfortable and well looked after a comes from donations and fundraising events that we put on," said Giles Webber, the charity's chief executive.
On Christmas Day each of the dogs gets a meal and a toy, but the team are also hoping they will be able to find all the dogs a loving home.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk