Hockley Circus: Second teen charged after boy shot in back
- Published
A second teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a boy was shot in the back in Birmingham.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, had previously been arrested, but was released on bail while further investigations were carried out.
He has now been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Zidann Edwards, 19, has been previously charged with the same offences.
The 13-year-old victim suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot in an underpass at Hockley Circus on 18 November.
He remains in hospital and is continuing to receive medical treatment for his injuries, West Midlands Police said.
The 17-year-old appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk