Taking son to first Wolves match a 'dream come true' for dad
A football fan who made use of a club's sensory room to take his son to his first match said it was a "dream come true".
Steve Hermon, a reporter with BBC Radio WM, feared Eddie, six, who has special needs, would not have liked the stadium noise or sat still.
So the Wolverhampton Wanderers fan used an executive box at Molineux that has been converted into a sensory room.
Eddie enjoyed playing and watching Wolves draw 0-0 with Chelsea.
Mr Hermon had feared the stadium would be too overwhelming for Eddie, who has learning disabilities, including autism.
But he said the room - with its bubble machine, toy floating fish, soft toys, games, bright lights and a white board - provided a quiet and safe environment for him.
"Eddie was able to play with the sensory equipment that was in the room and then go back to watching the match through the window of the box," he said.
The box, in the Steve Bull Stand, was converted for adults and children with hidden disabilities, such as anxiety and autism.
"I never thought I would be able to take my son to a football game in the same way that my dad had taken me, all those years before," said Mr Hermon.
"Having this space took away all of those worries because while you could still hear and feel the atmosphere of the match. It was a quieter environment but, most importantly, it was a safe environment."
Taking Eddie to his first game was a "fantastic experience", he said, thanking the club for creating the room, which a growing number of clubs now have.
Laura Wright, disability access officer at Wolves, said the room was created a couple of years ago for both home and away fans.
"We want them to make memories," she said.
"We want to include absolutely everybody, regardless of their limitation or disability, and we want people to come here and enjoy the game."