Man jailed for shooting boy in Birmingham
- Published
A man has been jailed for 13 years for shooting a 15-year-old boy.
West Midlands Police said Eoin Bailey, 28, from Handsworth, Birmingham, shot at the boy twice with an automatic pistol on the morning of 22 February 2020, before driving away.
After a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Bailey was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and possessing a firearm with intent to cause violence.
The injured boy was treated in hospital and made a full recovery.
The force said the motive for the shooting was not clear and the victim did not know the attacker, but Det Sgt Leigh Harrison said: "The very fact that he had a loaded gun means he was looking to cause severe harm, and it is purely down to good fortune that the teenager wasn't more seriously hurt, or even killed."
The court was told the victim had gone to meet his father on Hubert Street, Birmingham, at about 08:45 GMT on the day of the shooting when he was attacked with punches.
Then Bailey, who had pulled up on Hubert Street in a red VW Polo, shot his victim twice, with one shot passing through the leg of the boy's shorts, narrowly missing his thigh, while the other passed through his foot.
CCTV footage revealed the car number plate and the vehicle was traced to Bailey.
The car was searched and detectives found a balaclava which they believed Bailey was wearing at the time of the attack, along with traces of his DNA.
Other CCTV footage showed Bailey getting into the car earlier that morning.
Bailey denied any involvement in the shooting and was cleared of an additional charge of attempted murder.
Two further defendants on trial with Bailey were found not guilty of all charges.
