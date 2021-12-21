Pupils write cards of support for Oldbury robbery victim
School pupils have made cards and written letters of support for a robbery victim.
Three masked men smashed through a door of a home in Oldbury in November where a woman was forced to open a safe containing her father's medals.
Pupils from St Michael's Church of England School in Rowley Regis decided they wanted to "reach out" to the 94-year-old.
On Twitter, police said it was a "truly heartwarming gift".
Teacher Kerry Whitehouse said the school's student voice group was "tireless" in its work to "reach out and support others".
"We heard about the news of this lady and really just wanted to do something to spread a bit of joy and positivity," she said.
"We know it wouldn't bring the medals back but it was just about reaching out and trying to put a smile on somebody's face."
The cards were given to local police to give to the woman and the school was told they were "gratefully received", Ms Whitehouse said.
Two round WW1 medals with ribbon and the engraving "TA Morris" were taken along with a Queen Victoria Goblet Florin, a two shilling piece minted in 1800, the West Midlands force said. A five shilling piece made into a brooch was also snatched.
In addition, the offenders took cash and jewellery during the break-in on Hilltop Road on 13 November.
Police said they were continuing to investigate.
"We've checked CCTV, spoken to people in the area and are still waiting on some forensic results," a spokesperson explained.
