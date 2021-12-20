Birmingham stabbing: Boy charged with violent disorder
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following the stabbing of another youth during city centre disorder.
Officers were called to reports of violence on the Priory Queensway, Birmingham, at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The boy, who was arrested the same evening, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of a weapon.
After being found with knife wounds, a 16-year-old was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The 15-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Youth Court later.
West Midlands Police is continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact the force.
