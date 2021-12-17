BBC News

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

Published
Image source, West Midlands Police
Image caption,
Cameron Cheshire was sentenced to life in prison and will serve a minimum of 18 years

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene.

Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder and possessing a bladed article.

Police said the pair had fallen out and a fight had broken out during a chance meeting on the street.

Image source, Family handout
Image caption,
Jack Barry died after being found injured in Birmingham on 7 March

Both were armed, with Cheshire also sustaining injuries in the fight, West Midlands Police said.

Cheshire claimed he was acting in self defence, officers said, and that Mr Barry had inflicted his own injuries, but he was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on 10 December.

Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "This is a very sad reminder of the life-changing impact of carrying knives.

"A family has lost a loved one at a young age and another young man will now spend many years behind bars."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.