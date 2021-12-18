The Covid vaccine volunteer 'just trying to do her bit'
By Monica Rimmer
BBC News, West Midlands
A St John Ambulance volunteer helping out with the booster vaccine push says she is "just trying to do her bit".
Becca Kirk, 31, who lives in Birmingham, started with the cadets 17 years ago and has given her time to the charity ever since.
She spent Thursday at a pharmacy in Small Heath, where she said it was "non-stop" with people coming in for their vaccinations.
All eligible over-18s who want a jab should be offered one by 31 December.
"At the beginning of the year, most of my time was training new volunteers. Nationally 30,000 signed up, so every Saturday and Sunday for three months we were training everyone," Ms Kirk said.
She said her full-time employer, the University of Warwick had been "fantastic" in allowing her a day's paid-leave each week at the beginning of the year to help out with the vaccination efforts.
"It's very busy, but it becomes part of your life, I met my partner there, but I get to do things you'd never normally be able to do," she explains.
"You make it work, but I've got the time and I'm just trying to do my bit really, to get us moving."
Ms Kirk said over the last year she estimated she had given about 120 hours to the vaccine programme and about 750 hours in total to the St John Ambulance charity.
"So many people been really thankful that they've had the opportunity to have the vaccine," she said.
"We're less than a year into the main roll-out and now people are getting a third [dose], so most people are pleased to be coming in. They're polite and thankful - it's been a rewarding thing to do."
Ms Kirk highlighted the work of everybody involved in the vaccination operation, including NHS staff, former NHS staff who came out of retirement, other volunteers who help with marshalling - telling people where to park, making sure they feel OK - and the wider St John team helping to coordinate the efforts.
"The vaccination part sounds really glamorous but it needs everyone to pull together for it run smoothly," she said.
"Everybody who is front-facing is representing the vaccine programme... it's about being friendly and welcoming. We want people to have a great experience so they come back and have the full course [of doses]."
Her volunteer work drew praise from Radio 1's breakfast show host Greg James who was getting messages from listeners about the work they had been doing to help out with the vaccine efforts.
Ms Kirk said while she helped at the pharmacy on Thursday, the majority of people were coming in for their third, booster dose, although there were some coming in for their first or second vaccination.
It comes as new figures show fewer than half of people aged over 16 in two Birmingham wards have had their first Covid jab.
In Newtown, 49.4% of over 16s have had one dose and in Holyhead it is 49.9% - which is far below the national average of 89% for those aged 12 and over.
Ms Kirk said: "It's just about getting the message out there, go and get your vaccine, that's the main thing you can do, take up the opportunity when you can."
