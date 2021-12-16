Small Heath stabbing: Man charged with murder of Yahya Sharif
A man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in the street.
Yahya Sharif from Nechells in Birmingham was found seriously injured in the Small Heath area of the city on Friday and died at the scene.
Abdulahi Abdi, 19, was arrested in London and charged with murder on Wednesday.
A second man has been arrested at an address in Bordesley Green in connection with the death, police said.
Mr Sharif was attacked in Coventry Road at about 17:30 GMT, and a post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
"We've made some good progress, but this remains a live and very much active investigation," she said.
"We're continuing to establish exactly why this happened and we need anyone who can help us do this to come forward."
