Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Candlelit vigil for murdered boy
People have gathered for a candlelit vigil in memory of murdered schoolboy, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
The six-year-old died after being subjected to months of abuse at the hands of his father and stepmother at her home in Solihull last year.
Crowds gathered to light a candle in his memory at St Andrews, home to Arthur's beloved Birmingham City FC.
A minute's silence was held at 18:06 GMT and money raised from the vigil is being donated to charity Childline.
The story of Arthur's murder has touched the local community, particularly among football fans who have laid wreaths and flowers at the stadium.
The club placed a giant flag with memorial bricks outside St Andrews to remember the youngster and have also commissioned a local artist to decorate a newly renamed family zone in his memory.
Arthur died after sustaining an unsurvivable brain injury at the hands of his stepmother Emma Tustin, who has been jailed for a minimum of 29 years for murder.
His father, Thomas Hughes, was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter - with the jury being told by prosecutors he was "complicit in the violence" - and he was also found guilty of child cruelty.
Both Tustin and Hughes' sentences are to be reviewed after it was claimed they were too lenient.
A nationwide review has also been commissioned to examine whether opportunities were missed by authorities to save him.
