Avanti: Train company apologises for pandemic tweet
Train operator Avanti has apologised for "sarcastic" tweets about Covid-19 it sent to a stranded passenger.
The passenger complained on Twitter he was "disappointed" when his train from Wolverhampton was cancelled, and asked for advice on onward travel.
Avanti responded by saying: "I'm disappointed there is a pandemic. You can catch the next service."
A spokesperson said posts fell "well below the standards we expect".
They added Tuesday's response was "a one-off".
I'm sorry Rhys, I'm disappointed that there is a pandemic. You can catch the next service ^Sean— Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) December 14, 2021
The thread of messages continued when the passenger - who has been contacted by the BBC for comment - replied to say he did not think it was unreasonable to ask what to do, adding the "sarcasm" had been "unwarranted".
A tweet was then returned from Avanti's account reading: "Without a pandemic, we would have a full quota of train crew to be able to run a full timetable."
The company said it was in touch with the passenger to offer him its apologies directly.
"We know we didn't get this right hence why we have apologised," a spokesperson said.
"It falls well below the standards we expect."
