Mother of baby abandoned in Birmingham park tracked down by police
- Published
The mother of a newborn baby boy found abandoned in a park has been identified after eight months.
The infant, who was named George by hospital staff, was found clothed in a blanket on 22 April at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham.
Police said his mother had now been tracked down after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.
No action is being taken against her and West Midlands Police said she was "getting the care she needs".
George, who was found by a dog-walker, is "doing really well and is being well cared for", the force added.
Detectives thanked members of the public, and said they had been "instrumental" in helping to identify the baby's mother.
"Our priority was always to ensure mom was safe and supported," the force said, adding the case had been "a very sensitive and emotive matter".
