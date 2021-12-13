Kemarni Watson Darby: Murder trial told of three-year-old's stomach injuries
A three-year-old boy suffered abdominal injuries and also wounds to his arm potentially caused by a grip, his murder trial has heard.
Kemarni Watson Darby died on 5 June 2018.
His mother, Alicia Watson, 30, of Radnor Road, Handsworth, Birmingham and partner Nathaniel Pope, 31, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, deny his murder.
They both also deny causing or allowing the death of a child and charges of child cruelty.
On Monday, prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC said a provisional cause of death had been given as abdominal injuries.
Beginning his evidence at Birmingham Crown Court, forensic pathologist Dr Alexander Kolar, explained to jurors injuries identified on Kemarni's body.
Dr Kolar, who conducted Kemarni's autopsy, told the hearing his external injuries included some potentially caused by a "grip" on his arm and abdomen.
Consultant neuropathologist, Professor Safa Al-Sarraj, said examination of Kemarni's brain showed no evidence of an injury, but did show evidence of lack of blood or oxygen supply possibly caused by bleeding from the abdominal injuries before death, but it was difficult to pinpoint timing of how long this may have taken.
The trial continues.
