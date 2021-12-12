Small Heath stabbing: Family's disbelief after 18-year-old dies
The family of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in the street have said they are in shock and cannot believe he has died.
Yahya Sharif from Nechells was found seriously injured on Coventry Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Friday.
West Midlands Police said there was still "no clear motive" for the attack.
His family said he was an "energetic" teenager who dreamed of becoming a digital marketing specialist.
They added: "The whole community are shocked.
"We still don't know the reason he was killed."
A post-mortem examination found he had died from a stab wound to the chest.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "Yahya was just 18 and with his life ahead of him. This has now been taken away in the most tragic of circumstances.
"There is no clear motive for the attack and we're working round the clock to identify and trace who was responsible."
The force said it has spoken to a number of witnesses and had examined CCTV footage from the area and appealed for more witnesses to come forward.
"It's the least Yahya's family deserve," Det Insp Whitehouse added.
