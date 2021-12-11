One dead and two injured in Birmingham crash
- Published
A man has died and two others have been injured after a car overturned.
West Midlands Police said it happened on Washwood Heath Road in Birmingham just after 05:25 GMT.
The force said the 19-year-old was found dead at the scene and the other two were taken to hospital, one of them with serious injuries.
The road was closed between Foley Road and St Agatha's Road while investigations were carried out.
Police said the family of the deceased man was being supported and also appealed for dashcam footage from other drivers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk