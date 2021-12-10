Murder investigation under way after Small Heath stabbing
A murder investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in a Birmingham street.
West Midlands Police said they were called to Coventry Road, Small Heath, at about 17:30 GMT by the ambulance service who said a young man was in cardiac arrest.
A large number of officers have been at the scene collecting evidence and talking to people in the area.
A cordon is in place between Green Lane and Watt's Road.
The force thanked those who came to the man's aid and said the road was likely to remain closed until Saturday afternoon.
Det Supt Wendy Bailey said: "A major investigation is under way to find the person responsible.
"A large number of officers are at the scene and in the area to establish the facts."
Anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage has been asked to come forward.
