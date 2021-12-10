Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, murdered former friend in feud
- Published
An 18-year-old has been convicted of murdering a former friend he stabbed to death in Birmingham after a feud.
Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, on 7 March and died at the scene, with a post-mortem examination confirming he died as a result of a stab wound.
At Birmingham Crown Court, Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was found guilty of murder and possessing a bladed article.
He is to be sentenced on 17 December.
West Midlands Police said Cheshire and Mr Barry had fallen out before a chance meeting that night.
Both were armed and Cheshire was himself injured in the fight that killed Mr Barry, according to the force.
Cheshire claimed he was acting in self defence and that Mr Barry had inflicted his own injuries but was found guilty by jurors.
"The evidence suggests both men were armed with knives that night and it was Cheshire who landed the fatal blow," Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said.
"Knowing you've killed someone is a heavy burden on your conscience forever."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk