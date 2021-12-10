Abdul Elahi: Blackmailer sentenced to 40 years in prison
- Published
An online blackmailer who carried out "sickening" and "abhorrent" sexual abuse has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Abdul Elahi targeted almost 2,000 victims to amass images of degrading sexual acts before selling the images to paedophiles.
In some cases, women were blackmailed into abusing a baby or a sibling, with Elahi offering to pay off their debts.
He admitted 158 charges committed against 72 complainants.
During sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, he was described as being "in a league of his own" in terms of the scale of his online offending.
Sentencing him, Judge Sarah Buckingham described the 26-year-old, formerly of Sparkhill in Birmingham, as the "very worst type of predatory offender ever identified thus far.
"The abhorrent nature of your crimes warrants an extremely long sentence for the protection of the public."
The court heard more than 67,000 indecent images of children had been recovered from hard drives, with victims spread across 30 or more different countries.
"There is no conceivable way of tracing and destroying all the material you have spread online, causing ongoing distress to your victims," the judge said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk