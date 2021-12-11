Covid-19: Staff shortage could mean train cancellations
A rail company is warning of service disruption due to staff shortages.
West Midlands Railway said there had been an increase in Covid-19 cases among its train crews and it was already short of drivers because of delays to training.
The company had previously said more than 100 drivers were waiting to qualify because of hold-ups caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
It has urged passengers to check their journeys before travelling.
The company said a number of services were likely to be amended or cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, with road replacement transport in operation.
It has warned football fans they might need extra time to get to matches.
The company, which is introducing a new timetable on 12 December, has also reminded passengers that face coverings are now mandatory on public transport, unless they have a medical exemption.
