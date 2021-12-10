Treatments cancelled amid Sandwell and Birmingham IT glitch
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
More than 50 patient had treatments cancelled following a computer glitch at a hospital trust.
It is feared some patient notes were permanently lost following the routine upgrade at Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.
Most departments including heart, cancer services, the pharmacy and Birmingham and Midland Eye Centre were affected by the outage on 1 December.
The trust says it is working on minimising disruption.
Heart attacks were diverted for two short periods and issues with blood transfusions saw staff advised to use group O blood until it was restored four days later.
A note from the chief clinical IT officer, sent on 6 December, said there was a real possibility the eye department could permanently lose patient records.
"I cannot at this stage say how much and/or how many records will be affected," he said.
"However, we should plan for better business continuity even if Medisoft is restored either in full or in part."
Medisoft has not responded to questions regarding the loss of patient data, but the trust said a specialist company had been brought in to try to retrieve it.
It is not known where it is, whether it can be restored or how long that will take.
The group director of surgical services Siten Roy told staff in the eye department following the outage all or most eye injections should be cancelled, but some work in theatres could continue.
Follow-ups would be worst affected and he said surgery may take longer as surgeons would have to gather information beforehand.
A source in the eye hospital told the BBC the situation was extremely worrying because they were having to perform procedures on patients not knowing their background and they were worried about making mistakes.
'Long since departed'
A second source said: "It's been tough all around the trust.
"Major investigations are apparently being undertaken by NHS England.
"Most systems are back up.
"I'm told that the faults lie with managers long since departed who constructed a fallible backup and when a necessary upgrade was undertaken it took out everything."
Liam Kennedy, chief operating officer, said there had been no cancellations of new patients for their first outpatient appointments, which are running as usual but with some delays, and it was focussed on ensuring urgent treatment went ahead as planned, with no impact on emergency attendances or surgery.
"Approximately 50 patients have had treatment rescheduled and extra clinics over the coming weekend will accommodate many of these patients with the remainder being rescheduled for next week," he said.
"We apologise to any patient who is affected by this and appreciate their understanding as we continue to restore our affected systems."
