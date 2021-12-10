Hockley Circus: Arrests after boy, 13, shot in back
Three people have been arrested after a teenager was shot in the back last month.
The 13-year-old boy suffered life changing injuries when he was shot in an underpass at Hockley Circus, Birmingham, on 18 November.
He remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on police bail as inquiries continue.
West Midlands Police said the offenders were in a black SUV type vehicle that was seen near the goods entrance of Travis Perkins building supplies on Soho Hill shortly before the attack.
The boy is understood to have been chased into the underpass of Hockley Circus.
The force said it is believed the offenders returned to the vehicle and left the scene.
Det Insp Michelle Cordell urged anyone with information to get in touch, she added: "This is a senseless act of violence directed towards a defenceless 13-year-old boy.
"His life and that of his family and friends has been changed significantly as a result of this appalling attack."
