Birmingham could home hundreds more refugees
- Published
More than 200 Afghan refugees could be rehoused in a city under council plans.
Birmingham has already welcomed 80 Afghan interpreters and their families under a government scheme.
It is now to consider accepting 110 refugees per year in 2022/23 and 2023/24, under an extension of the programme.
Thousands of people attempted to flee the country when the Taliban seized control of the capital Kabul, with many settling across England.
The report also seeks approval for an estimated £1,595,227 to be allocated to provide support to individuals arriving through the schemes during their first 12 months residence in the UK.
'Compassionate city'
The government relocation schemes, Birmingham City Council said, are funded by the home office and, if they remain in place, the council said, it could continue to rehome refuges in 2024/25 and 2025/26.
Councillor John Cotton said: "Birmingham is a compassionate city and we will work with our partners to ensure that the new arrivals are made to feel welcome as they start to build new lives here.
"Even before the Afghanistan crisis, we made it clear to the government that more needed to be done to support councils.
"Refugees are vulnerable people in need of support and the government must help the communities, towns and cities that welcome those fleeing war and persecution across the world."
A report will go before the council's cabinet on 14 December.
