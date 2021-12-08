Covid-19: Relative of dead father and sister hits back at 'insensitive' PM
A woman told by Boris Johnson to "look after herself" following the Covid deaths of her father and sister has described his comments during Prime Minister's Questions as "very insensitive".
Jane Roche's father and sister died within a week of each other in April 2020, during the first Covid peak.
Her case was raised in the Commons by Labour Birmingham MP Jack Dromey.
He said his constituent was "appalled" over the lockdown party allegations.
Mr Johnson has apologised for a video showing Downing Street staff joking about a lockdown Christmas party in No 10.
He said he shared people's anger and ordered an inquiry into whether rules had been broken.
Erdington MP Mr Dromey raised the deaths of Mrs Roche's father Vince Pettitt and older sister Jocelyn Pettitt, to which the prime minister replied: "I urge her [Mrs Roche] and everybody else to get their booster jab and look after themselves."
Mrs Roche, who is already double-jabbed, said: "I'm not happy with the heartbreak he [Boris Johnson] has already caused, telling people to go and get their booster jabs is a kick in the teeth, I feel he is constantly letting us down."
Mrs Roche said she witnessed at first-hand the devastating consequences of Covid, having spent the agonising final hours of her father's life with him in hospital, and having seen the impact it had on her sister.
Mrs Roche, who is due to get her booster jab, said: "I have looked after myself, and so have thousands of others.
"We don't need him [Mr Johnson] telling us what to do... it's insensitive - very insensitive."
Mrs Roche, of Castle Vale in Birmingham, said she did not accept the prime minister's apology and has campaigned for a full public inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic.
The 51-year-old added: "The video [of the mock press conference] disgusted me.
"How can anybody take them seriously when new measures come in?"
