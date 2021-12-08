Kerry Woolley murder: Killer jailed alongside accomplice mum
A man who stabbed, smothered and strangled his girlfriend has been jailed alongside his mother, who helped him try to cover up his crime.
A jury found Ian Bennett, 38, guilty of murdering Kerry Woolley in July 2020.
His mum Lynda Bennett, 63, was convicted of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice after she helped him hide the murder weapon.
He was ordered to serve at least 25 years in prison, while his mum was sentenced to three.
They were convicted after a 16-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
The body of the 38-year-old was found on 12 July 2020 in the bedroom of her flat off Warwick Road, Solihull.
Jurors were told Bennett was "jealous and possessive" and had researched the "best way to get revenge on a woman" before the attack.
The court was told she "sustained 54 sharp-force injuries", mainly to her neck, and there were also signs she had been smothered and strangled.
Her body was found the day after he went to stay at the mum-of-two's home.
After killing her, the prosecution said, he attempted to "cover up" what he had done with the help of his mother.
CCTV footage later showed her car being driven to a canal bridge where her son was seen throwing an item away.
His mother later drove him to a staged visit to "discover" the body of Ms Woolley.
However, the killer was caught on his mother's dashcam footage dumping the evidence, and a knife which was forensically connected to Ms Woolley was later recovered from the spot.
In passing sentence, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said neither of the Bennetts, had shown any remorse for the "savage" murder and added: "It was mere good fortune that your car had CCTV which revealed what you had done."
He described their efforts to conceal the crime as "calm and calculated" and said: "You are an extremely dangerous man. An experienced pathologist said in his evidence that it was one of the most horrific murders he had seen.
"In the absence of any explanation whatsoever from you, I am quite sure that there was a degree of premeditation in your decision to kill her that night."
