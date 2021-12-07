Kerry Woolley: Solihull boyfriend guilty of 'revenge on women' murder
A man who stabbed his new girlfriend more than 50 times has been convicted of her murder and his mother found guilty of helping him cover it up.
Ian Bennett, 38, of Moordown Avenue, Solihull, faced a 16-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court over the death of Kerry Woolley.
His mother, Lynda Bennett, 63, of the same address, was convicted of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
They are to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Jurors were told Bennett had researched the "best way to get revenge on a woman" before the attack, which happened when he went to stay at mum-of-two Ms Woolley's home.
The body of the 38-year-old was found on 12 July 2020 in the bedroom of her flat off Warwick Road, Solihull.
The couple had only been together for about a month. Birmingham Crown Court heard she "sustained 54 sharp-force injuries, the majority in her neck area".
After killing her, the prosecution said, Mr Bennett attempted to "cover up" what he had done with the help of his mother.
Her car was later seen driving to a canal bridge and Bennett was seen throwing away something wrapped in a plastic bag.
A knife which was forensically connected to Ms Woolley was later recovered from the spot, the court heard.
