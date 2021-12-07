Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Safety warnings ignored, says grandfather
Safety concerns raised about Arthur Labinjo-Hughes by his family and neighbours were ignored before his murder, his maternal grandfather says.
Peter Halcrow told the BBC warnings from other family members were "not acted on" by social services or police.
The six-year-old was tortured and killed by his stepmother and father in June last year.
Mr Halcrow said social services had said there was "nothing to worry about" just months before Arthur's death.
He told Radio 4's Today programme that West Midlands Police had also been called about the situation - but had not stepped in.
Arthur died after suffering a fatal head injury delivered by his stepmother Emma Tustin at her home in Solihull, West Midlands.
The BBC has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.
Tustin has been jailed for 29 years for murder and child cruelty, while his father Thomas Hughes was given 21 years for manslaughter.
The pair were also convicted of various child cruelty charges, after Arthur was found emaciated and with more than 130 bruises when he died.
It emerged during the trial that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before he died, but they concluded there were "no safeguarding concerns".
A national investigation into the what went wrong before Arthur was killed will begin next week, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said.
He confirmed both a national review and "targeted area" inspection to assess why things went "horrifyingly wrong and what more could be done to prevent abuse such as this happening again".
Meanwhile a separate review into the sentencing of his killers will also be carried out, the government has previously confirmed.
'Alarm bells ringing'
Mr Halcrow explained Arthur was "loved and well looked after" by his other grandparents before Tustin and Hughes became a couple, adding they had raised concerns over his safety.
He said: "They're decent people and they were very concerned. And they issued warnings that were ignored, shall we say."
Mr Halcrow questioned why no one thought to step in and say "right, we're taking that child out of that situation".
"I mean [social services] must have a tick list to do - 'the house is clean, everything is tidy, blah blah, blah, so we'll not worry about it'."
He added "alarm bells were ringing all around" and even Arthur's neighbours had raised concerns.
Asked about the sentences given to the killers, he described them as too lenient, given the "heinous crime" they committed by killing a "defenceless, innocent boy".
Mr Halcrow said: "I wouldn't give them the time of day and I wouldn't want them to see the light of day ever again."
"[Arthur] had his whole life ahead of him, you know? He could have enjoyed all the things we have enjoyed or messed up in our lives," he added.