Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Review to start immediately
Published
Work on a national investigation into the death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes is to begin immediately, the education secretary has said.
The government had already pledged a review over the boy, six, tortured and killed by his father and stepmother.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Nadhim Zahawi said the whole nation was distraught at Arthur's death.
He said he was determined to uncover what went wrong and take action to protect children.
Following a campaign of cruelty, Emma Tustin delivered a fatal head injury to Arthur at her home in Solihull, West Midlands, during lockdown in June last year.
Mr Zahawi said: "We across this House and across this country find it impossible to imagine how any adult could commit such evil acts against a child."
He confirmed both a national review and "targeted area" inspection to assess why things went "horrifyingly wrong and what more could be done to prevent abuse such as this happening again".
The area inspection, to involve Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary, plus other agencies, will mean bodies can "truly look at where improvements are needed" by all parties "tasked with protecting children in the Solihull area", Mr Zahawi explained.
It emerged during Tustin and Hughes's trial that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before he died, but they concluded there were "no safeguarding concerns".
The jury also heard the schoolboy had eaten meals that Tustin laced with salt and that he endured beatings from both adults.
As he lay fatally injured, Tustin - who used to force Arthur to stand alone for hours in a hallway - took a photo of him and sent it to Hughes.
Mr Zahawi told MPs: "Since the horrendous deaths of Peter Connelly, Daniel Pelka and, sadly, others, the Government has established stronger multi-agency working, putting a shared and equal duty on police, councils and health in local areas to work together to safeguard and promote the welfare of children, alongside a role for schools.
"I am sure members across the House will recognise that improvements have been made from previous reviews, but the question now is whether that is enough."
Mr Zahawi added: "No government anywhere in the world can legislate for evil, but we will take action wherever we can to stop it from happening again because we must do more."
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Labour welcomed Mr Zahawi's "clear determination to get to the bottom of what has happened".
"Searching questions must be asked about the way in which services operated locally, but questions must also be asked nationally," she said.
Julian Knight, the Conservative MP for Solihull, asked Mr Zahawi to confirm the investigation would "proceed without fear nor favour and that at the end of it we will know clearly and publicly who failed Arthur and how he was failed".
Mr Zahawi assured Mr Knight both reviews "will be able to go wherever they need to".
Earlier today, crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse said authorities owed it to Arthur and all children to understand events leading up to the killing.
He said investigations would examine whether Arthur was the victim of systemic failings or those of individuals.
The sentences of Tustin, 32, and Hughes, 29, are set to be reviewed by the Attorney General's Office.
On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered on Cranmore Road, Solihull, where Arthur was fatally injured, to pay their respects to him.
