Aston Villa fans deliver life-saving CPR after match
Aston Villa fans delivered "life-saving" CPR to a man who collapsed after Sunday's game.
Keith Draper, Joe Tilley and Jamie Canning were leaving Villa Park in Birmingham when they noticed a man slumped over his steering wheel.
He did not have a pulse and while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the men took turns to perform CPR.
Emergency workers credited the fans with saving the man's life as he was taken to hospital for further care.
Mr Tilley, from Longbridge had been at the match against Leicester City with his brother-in-law Mr Canning.
At about 18:30 GMT, "we were just walking back to the car, I glanced across and could see an unresponsive man," he said.
They ran across to him and discovered he did not have a pulse so they removed his seat belt and lay him down on the road.
Mr Draper, the manager of non-league club Fairfield Villa in Bromsgrove, rushed over to help, while someone in the crowd called for an ambulance.
"I've never given CPR before and neither have the other guys," he said.
He added it had been 10 years since he completed first aid training at work and 15 for Mr Tilley. They took it in turns, each working on the man for two minutes or so, until paramedics arrived.
"A police officer told us, 'you guys have saved his life'," Mr Tilley said. He described it as surreal and both he and Mr Draper struggled to sleep on Sunday night not knowing what happened to the man.
Mr Draper said the victim was "conscious and alive in the back of the ambulance" but they were still waiting to hear more from the club.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the fans had performed "excellent CPR" and the patient was taken to City Hospital in Birmingham for further care.
"I'm not a hero, I just did what I could to save a guy's life," Mr Draper said. "I'm hoping there's been a good outcome."
