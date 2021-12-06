Murder arrest after man found stabbed in Bartley Green
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.
The man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Roundlea Road, Bartley Green, Birmingham at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 31-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries before being taken into custody where he remains for questioning, West Midlands Police said.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said officers still wanted to hear from anyone who had information.
