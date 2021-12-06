Fire breaks out at large Wolverhampton warehouse
- Published
Fire crews are at the scene of a large warehouse blaze in Wolverhampton.
Crews were called to the Whitmore Reans area of the city at about 01:00 GMT on Monday. Large parts of the building have been destroyed.
Residents have been advised to keep windows closed, due to "large amounts of smoke" in the area.
The service said at its height, 90 firefighters were at the scene of the warehouse, which a spokeswoman said was used a furniture distribution centre.
Operations commander Ella Warden said there was a partial collapse of the building.
She added: "At the moment we've got small pockets of fire within the building, the significant fire has being extinguished by firefighters, so we've reduced it down to just one hydraulic platform and one fire appliance now."
