Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Hundreds at vigil in Solihull
- Published
A vigil has been held for murdered Arthur Labinjo-Hughes near the home where he suffered at the hands of his stepmother and father.
Hundreds of people gathered in Cranmore Road, Solihull, to pay their respects to the six-year-old.
The couple were jailed on Friday but their sentences are to be reviewed by the Attorney General's Office.
On Sunday the government confirmed a national review into his killing "to protect other children".
The Attorney General's Office said on Saturday the jail terms would be reviewed to "determine whether they were too low" after Solihull MP Julian Knight said he would refer them for review.
Outside the boy's home in Solihull on Sunday, the crowds released balloons amid applause in tribute to Arthur who suffered 130 injuries as part of months of torture he endured inside the property.
Tustin inflicted the fatal blow to Arthur on 16 June last year, but told police he had been hurting himself.
She photographed him lying on the floor, sending the image to his Hughes.
During the court case, jurors heard how Arthur was subjected to cruelty and torture by being made to stand for hours in the hallway of the house and fed food laced with salt.
In one audio clip played to Coventry Crown Court, Arthur could be heard crying "no-one loves me," and "no-one's gonna feed me".
Football clubs around the country also paid tribute to him during the sixth minute of their games on Saturday.
Aston Villa were also planning a tribute during the clash with Leicester on Sunday and a minute's applause was held earlier at Spurs during their game against Norwich.
The national review - announced by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday - "upgrades" an existing local serious case review which had been started into Arthur's death.
The local review is looking into the circumstances around his death after it emerged social workers had visited the house in the months before he died and found no issues, despite relatives raising concerns.
Mr Zahawi said he had asked inspectors in social care, health, police and probation to investigate the safeguarding agencies Arthur was known to.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is to publish a report into West Midlands Police's contact with the case in due course but said it "found no indication any individual behaved in a manner that justified disciplinary proceedings".
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.
