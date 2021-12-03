Discount supermarket opens for key workers in Birmingham
The company behind a discount supermarket, set up to serve groups such as key workers or benefits claimants, says it has saved thousands of tonnes of food from being wasted.
Company Shop opened a new branch in Yardley, Birmingham on Thursday, with queues forming outside.
More than 10,000 people have signed up to use the store, which is only available to members.
Most items are about 50% cheaper than other shops, it said.
The company buys food from manufacturers or distributers that was destined to be thrown away.
The supermarket sector is a "complex" one, explained Steph McGinty, managing director of the firm.
"Ultimately what we all want to do is make sure that products that were intended to be used are reaching people for that intended use," she said.
Last year the company said it saved 28,000 tonnes or 80 million items of food from going to waste.
Robyn and Neela, who are part of the intensive care team at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, said they welcomed the opportunity to shop at the store.
"You feel like you've been given a bit of a gift really," said Robyn.
Another NHS worker, Manir, called the move to cater for key workers "motivational".
