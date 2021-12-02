BSA Motorcycles returns to life with Birmingham model launch
A motorcycle manufacturer has launched its first new model for 40 years - in the area in which it was once based.
BSA Motorcycles, formerly of Birmingham, produced its first vehicle in 1903 and went on to become the world's largest maker of motorbikes.
It went bankrupt in the 1970s and was bought by Indian owners in 2016.
The firm, which said it was looking for a new base in Birmingham, launched its new petrol-engine model at the NEC on the edge of the city on Thursday.
The bike was designed in the UK and built in India and was officially launched at the venue's Motorcycle Live show.
Ashish Joshi, director of BSA, said a technical centre had already been set up in Coventry where a new electric model would be developed.
The firm was awarded a £4.6m government development grant earlier this year towards producing a zero emissions bike.
BSA owner, Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra, has said he hopes to "resurrect the British motorbike industry" with plans for the electric model under the BSA brand.
Mr Joshi said he was hopeful a return to Birmingham would happen after plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've got Birmingham in the name," Mr Joshi said. "Birmingham Small Arms is what BSA is.
"We can't be anywhere else other than the West Midlands and the contribution that Birmingham has made to British society and the automotive world is unapparelled."
Earlier this month, Norton Motorcycles confirmed it was under new ownership after being bought by Indian manufacturer TVS Motors in a £16m deal, and had created new headquarters in Solihull.
The firm supplied a quarter of all motorcycles to the British Army in World War Two but entered administration last year.
