Erdington man charged with murder after fatal stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 25-year-old was fatally stabbed.
Lamin Barrow was found on Chudleigh Road in Erdington, Birmingham, at about 16:15 GMT on Monday and died in hospital, police said.
The accused, Suleman Hassan, 18, from Short Heath Road, Erdington, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
He was due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Mr Barrow's family said: "Lamin was the most lovely, kind person with a heart of gold, always smiling."
In a statement released by the West Midlands force, the family added no good deed "was ever too much for Lamin, he was always helping others and caring for others before himself".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk