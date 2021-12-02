BBC News

Boys charged over Coventry delivery driver robbery

The woman was delivering parcels on Shilton Lane in Coventry when she was threatened with a machete

Two boys have been charged with robbery after a delivery driver was threatened with a machete.

The woman was delivering parcels on Shilton Lane in Coventry on Tuesday when a pair demanded her keys and phone.

She managed to snatch the weapon from them and then ran away towards a canal, West Midlands Police said.

The accused, aged 14 and 15, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

The duo, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were due to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

