Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Child murder case jury retires to consider verdict
A jury in the trial of a father and stepmother accused of abusing and murdering a six-year-old boy has retired to consider its verdicts.
Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes from Solihull, West Midlands, deny murdering Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in June 2020.
He died after sustaining an "unsurvivable" head injury while in the sole care of Ms Tustin.
Both of the accused also face child cruelty allegations.
Prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC said in his closing statements that both defendants were equally culpable of murdering Arthur.
"In the weeks preceding Arthur's death, he had been subjected to incomprehensible and escalating cruelty that was intended to, and did, cause him significant harm and suffering," Mr Hankin said, branding the abuse "a team effort".
While Ms Tustin is accused of carrying out the fatal assault by violently shaking him and repeatedly banging Arthur's head on a hard surface after poisoning him with a "salt slurry", Mr Hughes was "complicit in the violence," Mr Hankin told jurors.
Ms Tustin, 32, of Cranmore Road in Shirley, has pleaded guilty to two counts of child cruelty which accused her of intimidation and assaults. She denies a third count alleging she poisoned Arthur with salt-laced drinks and meals.
Ms Tustin, who has accepted being cruel to Arthur on occasions and was pregnant with Hughes' unborn child at the time, has said she was "disgusted and ashamed" by her admitted behaviour.
But she has claimed that Arthur's fatal head injury must have been self-inflicted, possibly caused by him throwing himself down the staircase in her hallway, and describing how she heard a "bang" and a "crack".
Mr Hughes, 29, denies three counts of child cruelty in addition to his murder charge.
The jury has retired for the night and will return to continue its deliberations on Thursday.
