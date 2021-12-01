Sandwell bin strike over 'after firm commits to making tip site safe'
- Published
A strike involving more than 130 refuse workers has ended, after a company committed to making a tip site safe for the public, a union says.
The GMB union stated over 90% of workers voted to accept Serco's offer to make the household recycling centre site in Oldbury, Sandwell, safe.
The deal also included a pay rise and moving "many agency workers" on to "permanent contracts".
Serco has been invited by the BBC to comment.
Refuse workers walked out in November but then suspended the strike while talks took place.
The union said industrial action had officially been called off, after the firm committed to cleaning up the recycling centre in Shidas Lane.
It added Serco had assured workers that bullying and harassment "will not be tolerated in any form and will be dealt with in a timely manner".
GMB organiser Justine Jones said: "This is a stunning victory for the public and for our members.
"We've won the fight to keep people safe and secured new permanent jobs just in time for Christmas - all whilst avoiding disruption in the festive period."
