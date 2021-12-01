Green light for 'highly specialised' Longbridge vet surgery
A "highly specialised" veterinary surgery boasting a diagnostic, treatment and research centre, has been given the go-ahead.
Spanning up to 3,500 sq metres, the site will be located on Bristol Road South in Longbridge, Birmingham.
The centre will operate on a referral basis, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The site was formerly part of the MG Rover car factory, which closed in 2005.
Once built, the centre will be a two-storey construction, and will feature research and lecture rooms, as well as an intensive care ward and operating theatres.
It is also expected to boast high-tech equipment such as CT, X-ray and MRI scanners, as well as facilities for endoscopy, physiotherapy and cancer treatments.
It will operate 24 hours a day and as many as 150 full-time staff are expected to be based there.
The proposals were passed by a unanimous vote at Thursday's Birmingham City Council planning committee, with work on the plans set to get under way some time in 2022.
