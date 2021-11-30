'Disappointment' over Sandwell police station closures
The closure of police stations will lead to "anger and disappointment" among communities, a councillor said.
West Midlands Police will close stations in Aldridge, Wednesbury, Oldbury, Smethwick, Tipton and Wednesfield by 2025, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Archer Williams said it will make Sandwell residents' lives "worse".
The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said the money saved will protect police officer numbers.
West Bromwich Police Station will be refurbished, according to plans, and will house a number of neighbourhood teams, while Brierley Hill station is scheduled to close in autumn 2024 and be replaced by a new "super station" on Hall Street in Dudley.
In a letter to PCC Simon Foster, Mr Williams, who represents Princes End in Sandwell, said he "cannot express the level of anger and disappointment I will witness because of your decision".
He said the decision was "not about saving money", but about "carelessness, indifference and negligence".
The plans were put forward by the forces' Chief Constable Sir David Thompson and agreed by Mr Foster last week.
Speaking at the PCC's strategic board meeting on on Wednesday, Mr Thompson said the closures across the force area will save £5m, which can be diverted into policing.
"I think everybody would recognise that's a good thing," he said.
The PCC said no building will be sold without a local base for officers being found, which will mainly be delivered by sharing partnership buildings with places like fire stations.
"Since 2010 West Midlands Police has lost £175m and even after recent and planned increases in officer numbers, we will still be missing 1,000 officers compared to a decade ago," Mr Foster said.
"These plans will also save money, which will be re-invested in protecting essential police officer numbers to keep people and their families safe and secure."
