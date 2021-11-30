Mandatory masks: West Midlands shop owners fear customer confrontation
- Published
Shopkeepers say they have concerns about challenging customers who do not wear face coverings.
Masks have become mandatory once again in shops and on public transport in England as a precaution against the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.
But some business owners are unsure whether shoppers will comply, and how they will react if asked to cover up.
The British Retail Consortium, which represents the sector, says it is up to police to enforce the measure.
Violence against retail staff increased during the pandemic, with shop workers' union Usdaw predicting on Tuesday "clashes" between workers and those who refuse to wear masks.
Mark Hodgkiss, who owns Mode Menswear, in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, said while he would encourage customers to comply, and offer free masks, challenging those who refused was "awkward".
"The trouble is we don't know if a customer may not have to wear one for any certain reason," he said.
Mr Hodgkiss added he believed customers would settle into wearing face coverings again "because we all want to beat Covid-19 and obviously have as normal a Christmas as is possible".
He said: "I do hope people will have the confidence to do all their Christmas shopping in shops rather than online - times are challenging for retailers."
The new rules in England also see masks required in hairdressers, tattoo studios and nail bars, along with post offices, banks, vets, takeaways, pharmacies and estate agents, plus taxis and during driving lessons. Under-12s are exempt, as are those who cannot wear face coverings for medical reasons.
Nici Patchett from Withit Witch, Halesowen Knitting Centre, said she was glad about the mandatory move, but also would not be happy to confront non-compliant customers.
She said she was hopeful there would be no issues.
"[Masks] will make me feel a lot safer in my work environment having a small shop, and I think it will be welcomed by the majority of my customers, many of whom continued to wear masks throughout [the pandemic]."
"As we didn't have any issues last time, I don't think it will be difficult to implement though."
What happens if people refuse to wear masks?
The guidance over how face coverings will be enforced in shops and on public transport will be set out in due course, the Department for Health and Social Care told the BBC.
The National Police Chiefs' Council says police forces will "continue to enforce coronavirus regulations where it is necessary to do so" and will support transport and retail staff in ensuring people wear face coverings.
It is unclear whether penalties for those who refuse to wear masks without good reason will change. Previously, people faced a £200 fine which was reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days.
Jamie Christopher from Floral Design in Aldridge, Walsall, welcomed the return of masks, telling BBC Radio WM "we should never have stopped wearing masks until everyone had been vaccinated and coronavirus was no longer a problem".
He explained it would be a requirement to wear one when visiting his shop "to protect myself, other customers and my staff".
He added: "By now we should all have a drawer at home full of reusable, washable masks so it should be easy for all of us to do our bit and wear [one].
"Let's get rid of coronavirus and enjoy Christmas 2021."
