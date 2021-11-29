Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Murder-accused step mum admits child cruelty
A woman charged with murdering her boyfriend's son has admitted child cruelty offences.
Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes are on trial accused of subjecting Mr Hughes's six-year-old son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to months of abuse.
Arthur sustained fatal head injuries while alone with Ms Tustin at her home on Cranmore Road in Shirley, Solihull, on 16 June 2020.
At Coventry Crown Court, both defendants deny murdering the boy.
Ms Tustin, 32, had previously admitted a count of child cruelty by means of wilfully ill-treating Arthur by forcing him to stay standing, isolating him from his family, and verbally and physically abusing him.
Her latest admission followed the court being shown CCTV evidence of her assaulting Arthur three times between 12 and 16 June 2020. Prosecutors, however, do not accept this to be the full extent of the assaults.
She still denies child cruelty by way of poisoning Arthur with salt-laced drinks and meals.
Ms Tustin's former cell-mate, Elaine Pritchard, gave evidence in which she said the defendant never spoke about Arthur until a row erupted between them. Ms Pritchard said she had discovered court papers detailing the boy's injuries in their cell and was "disgusted" by what she read.
She said Ms Tustin had told her how, on the day Arthur died, he was in the hallway "because he had been naughty" and that while he was out there he would bang his head on the floor and she would film him on her phone.
Ms Pritchard, who at the time had been recalled to prison for battery and criminal damage, said Ms Tustin used a swear word to describe Arthur on that occasion, but otherwise barely mentioned him.
Mr Hughes, 29, denies three counts of child cruelty in addition to his murder charge.
The trial continues.
