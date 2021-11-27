Storm Arwen: Snow and falling trees disrupt West Midlands rail services
Snow and high winds have caused disruption to rail services across the West Midlands.
Trains on the Cross City line from New Street to Lichfield were not running, as trees came down on to overhead power cables and were blocking the line.
The line between Ledbury and Hereford was blocked, but has since reopened, London Northwestern Railway said.
Services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury were also disrupted, after a train hit a tree on the line.
Meanwhile, The Black Country Living Museum said it had made "the reluctant decision to close" on Saturday.
The Trentham Estate said the Christmas at Trentham illuminated trail and the Gardens and Christmas Makers Market were closed.
Elsewhere, the proposed closure of Brierley Hill High Street on Saturday for the town's Christmas light switch-on has been cancelled.
