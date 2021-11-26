Domestic abuse: Rise in reports to West Midlands Police
- Published
West Midlands Police has said it has seen a big increase in reports of domestic violence.
The force, the second largest in England, said it received 40,646 reports between April and October this year.
That represents a 75% increase on the same period pre-Covid, it said, and means an average of 188 domestic abuse crimes being reported every day.
Safeguarding vulnerable people remains a "priority" the force added.
To coincide with Thursday's White Ribbon Day, calling for an end to male violence against women, the force has launched its No Excuse For Abuse campaign, encouraging people to ask for support by getting in touch with a local domestic abuse charity or the police.
Earlier this year the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) pledged to double the number of domestic abuse specialists in the region.
The police campaign will run throughout Christmas and into early January, when the force expects a seasonal rise in domestic abuse reports, often fuelled by drinking.
Det Supt Tony Hopkins said: "While these numbers are alarming, we hope that they show improved confidence in reporting domestic abuse to us following concerted work and campaigns around domestic abuse throughout lockdown.
"One in five calls to us is domestic abuse related and safeguarding vulnerable people remains a priority for us."
The West Midlands Victims' Commissioner Nicky Brennan, said: "Campaigns like this one are crucial if we are to get that message out there and I would urge any woman or girl who feels threatened or has been abused by a man to come forward and tell the police so they can keep you safe.
"For too long women have suffered in silence. It has to stop."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk