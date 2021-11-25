Rowley Regis mum proud of three-year-old after 999 call
- Published
A three-year-old boy who called emergency services after his mother was injured, learnt to dial 999 from YouTube cartoons, she said.
Kayleigh Boffey, said she was "more than proud" of son Tommy after she fell down stairs at their home in Rowley Regis, in the West Midlands.
"I just feel so lucky and blessed I've got a little boy who listened to the advice on 999," she said.
Police call handlers spoke to the boy and were able to trace the call.
Officers and an ambulance arrived to help in 10 minutes.
Recalling the incident, Ms Boffey said it was "still a blur".
"I went upstairs to get some clothing for him and the next minute I know after coming out of the bedroom was that I was at the bottom of the stairs speaking to the police."
She remembered her surprise at being told her son had made the 999 call and said: "It's still a shock now to listen to the voice recording."
Ms Boffey hopes by releasing Tommy's 999 call it will encourage more parents to teach their children about what to do in an emergency.
She added cartoons were a good way to instruct young children how to call 999.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk