Eight people rescued from Birmingham tower block fire
Firefighters rescued eight people, including two children, after fire broke out on the 10th floor of a block of flats.
A number of people managed to get out of the 13-storey building in Birmingham without the need for help, West Midlands Fire Service said.
The fire broke out at James House on Wednesday evening. Fourteen people were treated after breathing in smoke.
One woman went to hospital as a precaution but no-one was badly hurt.
The fire broke out on the 10th floor lobby of the building in Newtown but was brought under control before it spread to nearby flats.
A number of residents had entered the lobby areas and were lead to safety by firefighters who used smoke hoods to protect them, the fire service said.
West Midlands Police said it was working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire.
At its height, 46 firefighters were at the scene and some stayed at the tower block for several hours after the fire was brought under control.
