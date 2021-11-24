Eight people rescued from Birmingham tower block arson
Eight people, including two children, have been rescued after a fire, thought to have been started deliberately, broke out at a block of flats.
A number of people managed to get out of the 13-storey building in Birmingham without the need for help, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Fourteen people were treated after breathing in smoke at James House.
A pushchair and other items on a staircase were set alight, the fire service said.
"This caused people to become panicked and caused people to then come out of their flats," Area Commander Steve Vincent said.
The fire broke out on the 10th floor lobby of the building in Newtown but was brought under control before it spread to nearby flats.
A number of residents had entered the lobby areas and were led to safety by firefighters who used smoke hoods to protect them, the fire service said.
One woman went to hospital as a precaution but no-one was badly hurt.
At its height, 46 firefighters were at the scene and some stayed at the tower block for several hours after the fire was brought under control.
